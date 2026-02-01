Juvenile Hurt in Manassas Shooting

“Officers are investigating a shooting in the area of Strasburg Ct & Copeland Dr.,” Prince William County Police Department reported.

“A juvenile male was struck and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

“Suspects left prior to police arriving,” police stated.

“Please report suspicious activity and follow police direction.”

The shooting occurred in the Manassas area. Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information or who observes suspicious behavior to contact authorities.

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