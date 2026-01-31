Rural House Fire Prompts Multi County Response

A two-story home on Cropp Road in Stafford County, near the Fauquier County line, was heavily damaged by fire Friday afternoon, drawing a multi-county response from fire and rescue crews.

Key Takeaways

Date, Time, Place: Friday, January 30, about 3:20 p.m., 700 block of Cropp Road near Pierce Court, Stafford County

Friday, January 30, about 3:20 p.m., 700 block of Cropp Road near Pierce Court, Stafford County What happened: Fire crews responded to reports of heavy smoke and found a two-story single-family home with heavy fire showing.

Fire crews responded to reports of heavy smoke and found a two-story single-family home with heavy fire showing. Why it matters: Difficult access, icy conditions, and lack of nearby hydrants complicated firefighting efforts in a rural part of the county.

Difficult access, icy conditions, and lack of nearby hydrants complicated firefighting efforts in a rural part of the county. Who drove the news: Stafford County Fire and Rescue, with assistance from Fauquier County and Quantico crews.

Full Coverage

Stafford County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. after reports of heavy smoke in the area of Cropp Road and King Alfred Way, near the Fauquier County line. Fauquier County Fire and Rescue units were also dispatched due to the location.

First-arriving crews reached the area about five minutes later and confirmed heavy smoke. Firefighters located the burning structure in the 700 block of Cropp Road near the intersection with Pierce Court and found heavy fire conditions throughout the two-story, single-family residence.

Initial access to the home was delayed by a long, icy driveway and treacherous conditions. Firefighters stretched multiple hose lines and conducted searches at the same time, according to incident information.

Crews faced additional challenges due to severe fire conditions, which led to collapse concerns and large floor holes. The rural location required firefighters to use water supply tactics without access to fire hydrants.

Firefighters worked for an extended period to extinguish the fire in hard-to-reach areas of the structure. The home was not occupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue and Fauquier County Fire and Rescue were assisted on scene by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services. Additional mutual aid companies covered other calls across the county while crews remained committed to the fire.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting a routine investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Crews remained on scene into the evening to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.