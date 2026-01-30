Who Speaks for Abused Children?

“We train caring, committed adults to serve as volunteer personal advocates for children who have been abused or neglected,” Rappahannock CASA reported.

“Through regular reports to the court, we make sure the individual needs of traumatized children don’t get overlooked in a system that often prioritizes the wishes and rights of adults.”

“CASA’s No. 1 priority is to make sure that every child grows up in a safe, permanent home, free from the risk of further harm,” the nonprofit said.

Rappahannock CASA has served the Fredericksburg region since 1990. Volunteers are appointed by local judges to advocate for children involved in abuse and neglect cases, working alongside the courts to ensure each child’s safety and long-term well-being.

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