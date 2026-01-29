Food insecurity in Stafford County often looks less like a crisis and more like daily survival.

Many of the people seeking help at SERVE Stafford Food Pantry are working, housed, and doing their best to keep up as costs rise faster than paychecks. SERVE stands for Stafford Emergency Relief through Volunteer Efforts.

Key Takeaways

Where: Stafford County, Virginia

Stafford County, Virginia What: SERVE Food Pantry provides food and support to residents struggling with rising costs.

SERVE Food Pantry provides food and support to residents struggling with rising costs. Who: The majority of clients are working families, along with seniors, military families, and homebound residents.

The majority of clients are working families, along with seniors, military families, and homebound residents. Why it matters: Even families with steady incomes are cutting food first as housing, utilities, and transportation costs rise.

“About 85% of the people we serve are actually working families,” said Lee Cheney, executive director of SERVE. “They vary in age, race, ethnicity, and family size—but they’re working.”

Founded 47 years ago by Stafford County social worker Jerry Redman, SERVE has grown from a small local pantry into an independent, non-faith-based, non-political 501(c)(3) serving Planning District 16 and lower Prince William County. The organization distributes about 1.2 million pounds of food each year to roughly 68,000 individuals.

“Our founder never expected SERVE would be needed for this long,” Cheney said. “But the need hasn’t gone away. If anything, it’s grown.”

Cheney said families earning what was once considered a stable income are now struggling. After paying for housing, utilities, transportation, insurance, and medical costs, food is often what gets cut.

“Our goal is to keep people housed,” Cheney said. “Food pantries exist to help offset food costs so families can manage everything else.”

SERVE supports a wide range of residents, including seniors on fixed incomes, homebound individuals, young enlisted military families, and individuals reached through mobile pantries at Stafford Hospital and other community sites.

The pantry has shifted away from a model focused solely on shelf-stable food. About 60% of what SERVE distributes is fresh food, including produce, meat, eggs, and dairy sourced largely from regional farmers.

At its Upton Lane location, SERVE uses an open shopping model, allowing visitors to choose their own items rather than receiving pre-packed boxes. This allows them to consider their own dietary needs and personal preferences.

“That control matters,” Cheney said. “It’s dignity.”

SERVE also provides toiletries, health and beauty items, and pet food through community partnerships.

“We’re never going to judge someone for having a pet,” Cheney said. “For many people, that pet is family.”

During government shutdowns and severe weather, SERVE increases food procurement, extends hours, and adds distribution days. During a recent shutdown, thousands of furloughed federal workers sought assistance for the first time.

In preparation for Virginia’s major storm this past weekend, the pantry requested additional eggs and meat weeks in advance and worked late into Friday evening delivering food to residents in need.

SERVE relies largely on community donations, volunteers, food drives, and retail partnerships rather than government funding.

“We want people to trust us,” Cheney said. “They’re welcome to come see us anytime and understand how we operate.”

SERVE is also developing an RX for Food initiative that partners with healthcare providers to help patients who need immediate dietary changes.

“Food is tied directly to health,” Cheney said. “Diet plays a major role in conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol.”

A family recently came to SERVE for the first time after a diabetes diagnosis, using the pantry to access healthier food options while learning to manage the condition.

“The doctor actually wrote a prescription for food and sent her to us,” Cheney said. “They knew the amount of fresh food we would have.”

“It’s hard enough for individuals to walk through our door and ask for help,” Cheney said. “Our message is simple: we’re here for you, and you’ll be treated with dignity.”

SERVE Food Pantry is located at 15 Upton Lane in Stafford.