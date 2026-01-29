Features Marine Football History Honored at Quantico By Mike Salmon Published January 29, 2026 at 1:00PM Ron Eckert explains the team painting “Semper Fi on the Field” by Jason Breidenbach. [Photo: by Mike Salmon] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #National Museum of the Marine Corps