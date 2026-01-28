Here are the latest school closings for Thursday, January 29, 2026. We’ll post more as they come in.

PWCS Reverses Course, Closes Thursday

“All Prince William County Public Schools will be closed to students and teachers, Code Green, Thursday, January 29,” Prince William County Public Schools announced late Wednesday night

. “Schools are closed. Offices are closed to the public. Virtual classes are canceled.”

“All 250-day classified employees and school-based and central office administrators will report at 10 a.m.,” the division stated

. “The School Age Child Care program will not open, and all school and non-school activities are canceled.”

The decision came around 9 p.m. Wednesday, reversing an earlier plan to open schools two hours late. PWCS said students may optionally use the day to catch up on previously assigned work. Teachers are not required to work but may voluntarily telework to grade papers or enter data. Employees designated as inclement weather staff are expected to report on time, and some professional development activities may be canceled.

Stafford Schools Closed Thursday

“Stafford Schools will be closed on Jan. 29 and all activities & events are cancelled,” Stafford County Public Schools reported from their official X account. “All 12-month employees should telework. Liberal leave is authorized.”

The closure applies to all schools in the district, with no classes or school-sponsored activities taking place Thursday. Twelve-month school division employees are expected to work remotely where possible, and liberal leave — allowing flexible use of leave time — has been authorized given weather and safety conditions.

Spotsylvania Schools Closed Thursday

“Due to icy conditions, all Spotsylvania County Public Schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, January 29, 2026,” Spotsylvania County Public Schools announced. “12-Month Employees: Code 1 – essential personnel report to perform emergency services as necessary.”

The closure affects all schools and administrative offices across the county. Only designated essential personnel are required to report, following the school division’s Code 1 inclement weather protocol.

Manassas City Schools Closed Thursday

“Due to inclement weather conditions, all Manassas City Public Schools and offices will be closed Thursday, January 29, 2026,” Manassas City Public Schools announced

. “Code Blue for employees.”

The closure applies to all schools and administrative offices across the city. Under a Code Blue designation, employees should follow the school division’s inclement weather guidance regarding reporting and work expectations.

Fredericksburg Schools Closed Code Red

“All Fredericksburg City schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow on Code Red, Thursday, January 29, due to road, parking lot, and sidewalk conditions,” Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced. “Essential employees should report. 12-month employees should plan to work from home.”

“There will be meal distribution for students tomorrow, January 29, from 2-4pm at James Monroe High School,” the school division stated. “Students do not need to be present – only a parent or adult relative needs to provide a student’s name for meal pick up.”

FCPS said the Code Red closure will allow crews to continue snow and ice removal at school sites. Only essential employees are expected to report in person, with 12-month staff working remotely.

Manassas Park Schools Closed Thursday

“All Manassas Park City Schools will be closed Thursday, January 29th, due to safety concerns around remaining icy surfaces on walkways and sidewalks,” Manassas Park City Schools announced

. “Code RED for employees.”

The closure applies to all schools in the Manassas Park City Public Schools division. Under a Code Red designation, only essential employees are required to report, while other staff should follow inclement weather guidance from the division.

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