Trash Pickup Paused Due to Roads

“Due to current road conditions, service will be suspended on Tuesday,” American Disposal Services of VA [posted] on Facebook. “American Disposal Services of VA will continue to monitor road conditions closely and provide updates regarding service as they become available.”

Customers are encouraged to check the company’s website, mobile app, and Facebook page for the latest updates on when service may resume.

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