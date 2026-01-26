Stafford Government Shuts Down Tuesday

“Stafford County Government will be closed on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, due to inclement weather,” Stafford County government announced. “Stafford County Public Schools, all Stafford County courts, and the Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, are also closed or canceled.”

County officials said the Regional Landfill and Belman Road Recycling Center will open two hours late on Tuesday, January 27, while other county government operations remain closed due to weather conditions.

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