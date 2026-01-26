Fredericksburg

Snow Plowing Near St. Mary’s Catholic Church

By Uriah Kiser

A Potomac Local reader, Sue Nelson-Sargeant, reports snowplowing activity on primary roads and neighborhood streets late Monday evening near St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

According to Nelson-Sargeant, plows were actively clearing roads around the intersection of William and Daniel streets around 6:15 p.m. The activity continued overnight as crews worked through the area.

Here’s what she sent us:

“Busy plowing the primary roads and neighborhood streets during the night. 6:15 pm on Monday 1-26-26. Location William and Daniel Sts. Directly across from St. Mary’s Catholic Church”

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