Prince William Government Shuts Down Tuesday

“Due to inclement weather and precautions, the Judicial Center Courts are CLOSED on Tuesday, January 27, 2026,” Prince William County government announced. “Due to the impacts of weather conditions, all Prince William County Parks and Recreation parks, facilities and the Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation will remain CLOSED.”

County officials said all Prince William County government operations will be closed Tuesday, including courts, libraries, parks and recreation facilities, and the county landfill and compost facility, as weather conditions continue to impact the area.

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