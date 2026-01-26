Caroline Street Goes Winter White

A winter storm that moved through the region late Sunday into Monday dropped an average of about 8 inches of snow across the Fredericksburg area, according to snowfall reports submitted to the National Weather Service.

Reports from CoCoRaHS observers showed a wide range of totals, from as little as 2.5 inches east of Fredericksburg to nearly 11 inches in parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, reflecting how uneven the snowfall was across the region.

These photos were taken in Downtown Fredericksburg along Caroline Street at about 11:45 a.m. Monday, January 26, 2026, and were submitted by Sara Lieske. We thank her for sharing these images showing the storm’s impact on the city.

If you captured photos or video from this storm—or have news tips you’d like to share—send them to [email protected]. Every email is reviewed by a real person, and we regularly feature reader submissions in our coverage.

Stay with Potomac Local News for continued weather updates and community storm coverage.