Prince William Closes County Offices Sunday

“Due to the potential impacts of weather conditions, Prince William County government facilities will be closed on Sunday, January 25,” Prince William County Government announced. “This includes the Landfill and Compost Facility.”

County officials advised residents who need to visit a county facility this weekend to do so on Saturday, when offices remain open.

All Parks & Recreation Facilities will be closed.

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