Potomac District Open House Moves Online

“Due to anticipated winter weather, the Potomac District Community Open House will now be held virtually on Zoom,” Prince William County Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey announced. “Residents who registered will receive Zoom login information ahead of the event.”

The community open house was originally scheduled to take place in person on Thursday, January 29, but county officials shifted the event online to ensure public safety while still allowing residents to hear updates on the Potomac District Strategic Plan, agency projects, and county legislative priorities.

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