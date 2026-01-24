Occoquan Snow Emergency Starts Tonight

“Town Snow Emergency Routes will go into effect at 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 24, 2026, for anticipated snow-clearing operations,” the Town of Occoquan announced. “As a result, on-street parking, including marked on-street parking spaces, is not permitted on designated snow emergency routes.”

The restriction is intended to allow crews to clear roads efficiently during the anticipated snowfall. Vehicles left on snow emergency routes may be subject to enforcement once the order takes effect.

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