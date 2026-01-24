Haymarket Town Hall Closed Monday

“The Town Hall office will be closed on Monday, January 26th, due to inclement weather,” the Town of Haymarket announced. “The Town Council’s Work Session scheduled for Monday, January 26th has been canceled due to inclement weather.”

“The Work Session has been rescheduled to 6 pm on February 2nd,” the town added.

Town officials also shared the municipality’s snow policy and urged residents to prioritize safety during the storm. Residents are encouraged to look out for one another and stay informed as winter weather conditions continue.

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