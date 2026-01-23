Stafford County Courts Closed Monday

“NOTICE: All Stafford County Courts will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26, 2026,” Stafford County Government announced. “Please note, this is just the Courts at this time.”

The closure applies only to Stafford County courts. No other county government offices or services were included in the announcement.

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