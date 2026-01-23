PWCS Cancels Weekend School Activities

“All school and non-school activities scheduled in Prince William County Public Schools or on school grounds are canceled after 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 24, and all day Sunday, January 25,” Prince William County Public Schools announced. “This includes team practices, club meetings, interscholastic and athletic contests, and community use.”

The cancellations are due to expected hazardous winter weather conditions and apply to all school-related and community activities held on PWCS property during the affected times.

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