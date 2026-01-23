Manassas Park Declares Snow Emergency

“A local snow emergency will be in effect for the City of Manassas Park starting at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 24, 2026 until 12:00 p.m., Monday, January 26, 2026,” the City of Manassas Park announced. “As part of preparatory actions to ensure an effective snow response, a parking prohibition is in effect on all snow emergency routes starting 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 24, 2026.”

City officials designated multiple snow emergency routes where on-street parking is prohibited during the emergency, including Manassas Drive, Denver Drive, Digital Drive, Polk Drive, Carondelet Drive, Matthew Drive, Conner Drive, and Euclid Avenue. The city said it will announce when parking restrictions are lifted once road conditions return to normal or the emergency ends.

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