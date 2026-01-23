Hospitals Activate Plans as Storm Nears

Mary Washington Healthcare says it has activated winter storm preparedness plans across Mary Washington and Stafford Hospitals, along with outpatient and affiliated facilities, as a potentially serious weather event approaches. The health system says staffing coverage, on-site support, and continuity plans are in place to keep essential services operating during the storm.

Officials are asking the public to help reduce strain on the system and improve safety. Community members who do not have a reason to be at the hospital are asked to remain at home and to limit all non-essential travel for the duration of the storm. Patients with appointments are encouraged to check for delays or changes before traveling by visiting mwhc.com.

Here’s the full update: