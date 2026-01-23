Hospitals Activate Plans as Storm Nears

Mary Washington Healthcare says it has activated winter storm preparedness plans across Mary Washington and Stafford Hospitals, along with outpatient and affiliated facilities, as a potentially serious weather event approaches. The health system says staffing coverage, on-site support, and continuity plans are in place to keep essential services operating during the storm.
Officials are asking the public to help reduce strain on the system and improve safety. Community members who do not have a reason to be at the hospital are asked to remain at home and to limit all non-essential travel for the duration of the storm. Patients with appointments are encouraged to check for delays or changes before traveling by visiting mwhc.com.
Here’s the full update:
Good morning, Uriah,
We appreciate you reaching out and providing the community this valuable information. Please include the following on behalf of Mary Washington Healthcare.
Mary Washington Healthcare — parent organization of Mary Washington and Stafford Hospitals, and our outpatient and affiliated facilities — is closely monitoring this potentially serious weather event and has activated our preparedness plans to help ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, and team members.
Staffing coverage, on-site support, and continuity plans are in place so essential services can continue. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we continue to prioritize patient care while responding to this winter storm.
As winter weather approaches, we encourage community members to make sure they have adequate medications and essential supplies at home, especially if road conditions become hazardous. Refilling prescriptions early can help avoid disruptions in care if travel is limited.
For the most up‑to‑date information on delays, closures, or changes in hours, please visit our website at mwhc.com.
Community members who do not have a reason to be at the hospital are asked to remain at home and are encouraged to limit all non-essential travel in the area for the duration of the storm.
Tamra Wheeler
Public Relations Coordinator
Mary Washington Healthcare