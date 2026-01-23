FCPS Buildings Close for Winter Storm

“All FCPS buildings and school facilities will be closed beginning at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, January 24, through Sunday, January 25,” Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced. “More information regarding school on Monday will be shared as it becomes available.”

“Expect to be indoors, as people are advised to remain off the roads,” the division added, noting families should also prepare for possible power outages due to ice and downed power lines.

The closure affects all FCPS buildings and facilities through Sunday. School officials urged families to stay safe during the weather event and to monitor updates as conditions develop.

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