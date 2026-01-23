Emergency Snow Shelter Opens Saturday

“Micah Ministries will open an emergency snow shelter at Fredericksburg Baptist Church in the City of Fredericksburg for unhoused men and women after the community dinner on Saturday, January 24,” Stafford County Government reported. “It will remain open day and night through the storm.”

The shelter will operate throughout the duration of the winter storm to provide a safe, warm place for those without housing. Additional information is available through Micah Ministries.

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