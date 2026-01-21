Brookfield Residential designs for the way you want to live at Cascades at Embrey Mill

Life at Cascades at Embrey Mill unfolds with ease. Set within one of Stafford’s most desirable master-planned communities, this 55+ active adult enclave offers a lifestyle shaped by connection, activity, and the freedom to enjoy each day on your own terms. It’s a setting that feels established, social, and thoughtfully designed—without feeling complicated.

Cascades at Embrey Mill builds on the energy and character of the larger Embrey Mill community, so residents enjoy a private active adult experience alongside access to a broader network of amenities and conveniences, all within a community shaped by years of intentional growth.

Homes Designed for Ease and Longevity

At the heart of this community are 55+ active adult main-level living condominiums with private elevators, designed by Brookfield Residential to support both everyday comfort and long-term flexibility. Spacious, modern floor plans keep daily living on one level, while private elevators add convenience, accessibility, and a refined finishing touch.

Homes are priced from $399,990, offering a thoughtful balance of modern design, livability, and value. Every detail is considered—from layouts that flow naturally to features that simplify daily routines—so home feels comfortable, functional, and welcoming.

Low-Maintenance Living That Makes Time for More

One of the most meaningful benefits of life at Cascades at Embrey Mill is what you don’t have to worry about. Lawn care, snow removal, and exterior maintenance are all included, making low-maintenance living a built-in advantage rather than an upgrade.

Without seasonal upkeep or ongoing exterior projects, your time opens up for travel, hobbies, social plans, or simply enjoying a slower morning. It’s a lifestyle shift that’s felt immediately and appreciated every day.

Amenities Designed to Bring People Together

Residents of this 55+ active adult enclave enjoy a private collection of amenities designed to encourage movement, connection, and relaxed socializing.

Pickleball and bocce ball courts create easy opportunities to stay active, while the private Cascades Clubhouse offers space to gather, complete with an event kitchen and cozy fireplace lounge. Wellness routines are supported by yoga and weight rooms, and the game room adds a casual setting for friendly competition.

Outdoors, the sundeck becomes a natural extension of home, featuring grills, fire pits, and oversized chess and checkers boards that invite conversation and unhurried afternoons in a welcoming and social atmosphere.

Full Access to the Embrey Mill Lifestyle

Beyond the exclusive 55+ amenities, residents enjoy full access to all of Embrey Mill’s amenities, expanding the lifestyle even further.

The Embrey House features the Grounds Bistro & Café, a fitness center, and a swimming pool, while the Knight Meeting House offers an additional clubhouse and pool experience. Miles of trails connect more than 285 acres of parks, complemented by dog parks, playgrounds, and a community garden.

The Embrey Mill Town Center brings shopping, dining, and everyday conveniences close to home, making it easy to meet friends, run errands, or enjoy a night out without leaving the community.

A Limited-Time Opportunity

Brookfield Residential is currently offering special incentives, including interest rates as low as 2.99% and up to $20,000 in closing costs on select quick move-in homes*. These limited-time offers make now an ideal moment to explore Cascades at Embrey Mill and take the next step toward a lifestyle centered on ease and connection.

The best way to understand life at Cascades at Embrey Mill is to see it firsthand. Touring the decorated models brings the homes to life—from the main-level layouts and private elevators to the modern finishes that make everyday living feel effortless.

Schedule a tour of the decorated models at Cascades at Embrey Mill and discover how Brookfield Residential helps you enjoy every day to the fullest.

*Terms and conditions apply; see New Home Counselor for details.