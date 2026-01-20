Spanberger Challenges Lawmakers to Move Quickly

“Virginia’s proposed redistricting amendment is a response to what we’re seeing in other states that have taken extreme measures,” Virginia Mercury reported.

“Virginia is ready. And I am ready to sign. Send them to my desk,” she said in urging passage of public safety measures.

Two days after taking the oath as Virginia’s first female governor, Abigail Spanberger used her first joint address to the General Assembly to urge swift action on four Democratic-backed constitutional amendments — including one to allow mid-decade congressional map redrawing — and to spotlight affordability as the defining challenge of her administration. Spanberger also pressed for legislation on housing, health care and energy costs while Republicans offered a competing GOP affordability agenda.