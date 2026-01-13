Malvina Rollins Kay sworn in after re-election to Fredericksburg School Board

“Malvina Rollins Kay, representing Ward 4 in Fredericksburg, was re-elected to the School Board and sworn in last Thursday, January 8,” City of Fredericksburg announced. “Kay was sworn in by Judge Gordon Willis.”

Rollins Kay will continue representing Ward 4 on the Fredericksburg City School Board following her re-election and swearing-in ceremony held Jan. 8.

Kay has served on the Fredericksburg City School Board for more than three decades and has been repeatedly re-elected to the nonpartisan position, often without opposition. Her new term continues her long-standing role in overseeing city public schools, including participation in budget and policy decisions.

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