Knights of Columbus mark 50 years of Religious Freedom Day in Fredericksburg

“The annual observance brought together community members, Knights, and local leaders to reflect on the importance of religious liberty and the freedoms protected under the First Amendment,” Fredericksburg Free Press reported. “This year’s event marked the 50th annual Religious Freedom Day celebration in Fredericksburg.”

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