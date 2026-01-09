Stafford wraps up successful first Shop Small Stafford campaign

Stafford County’s first-ever Shop Small Stafford campaign brought out hundreds of residents to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday, November 29, 2025. The initiative, organized by the county’s Economic Development Department, combined digital engagement, live events, and local promotions to boost awareness and foot traffic for small businesses across the area.

Fifty local businesses joined the effort, offering in-person and online shopping opportunities as well as participating in a pop-up Shop Small Market at Long Family Markets. Using a centralized Digital Passport system, 320 shoppers checked in at local stores throughout the day, generating 319 estimated transactions and nearly $35,000 in gross receipts. County officials say about $23,775 of that stayed in the local economy.

The campaign ended with a live Facebook prize drawing on December 2, featuring Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chairman Deuntay Diggs. The Economic Development Authority funded three major gift card prizes totaling $2,000. A-Z Meats and The Drip Bar of Stafford were among the top winners. Many other local businesses also donated prizes to thank customers for shopping small.

Business owners say the campaign brought in new customers and highlighted the value of community support. Shoppers echoed the sentiment, with one Stafford resident calling it “an amazing opportunity” to keep tax dollars local and support neighborhood businesses.

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