Prince William Dumfries Town Council rejects move to repeal EDA ordinance By Potomac Local News Published January 7, 2026 at 2:10PM Dumfries is Virginia's oldest continually chartered town. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Dumfries #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Town Council