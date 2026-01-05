Firearms ban now in effect inside Manassas Park city buildings

A new ordinance prohibiting firearms inside Manassas Park city buildings took effect January 1, following months of debate and public pushback over gun restrictions in government spaces.

The ordinance prohibits the possession, carrying, or transportation of firearms, ammunition, or firearm components within any building owned or used by the City of Manassas Park for governmental purposes.

What the ordinance does

Under the new law, firearms are prohibited in any city-owned or city-used building, as well as in portions of privately owned buildings used primarily for government purposes.

The ordinance defines a firearm as any handgun, shotgun, or rifle designed to expel a projectile by explosive force, and includes ammunition and firearm components in the ban.

The city manager is authorized to implement security measures, including metal detectors and security personnel, to enforce the ban and prevent unauthorized access. Required signage must also be posted at building entrances to notify the public of the restriction.

Penalties and exemptions

Violations carry escalating penalties:

First offense: Class 4 misdemeanor

Second offense within 12 months: Class 3 misdemeanor

Third or subsequent offense within 12 months: Class 1 misdemeanor

The ordinance includes several exemptions, including for sworn law enforcement officers, certain retired officers under federal law, military personnel acting in official duties, and private security personnel hired by the city. It also exempts specific educational and athletic programs in which firearms are integral to the activity, such as ROTC and collegiate shooting sports.

Background and public reaction

As previously reported by Potomac Local News, Manassas Park officials first signaled their intent to restrict firearms in city buildings in mid-2025, framing the proposal as a preventive public safety measure rather than a response to a specific incident.

The proposal drew strong opposition during public hearings, with residents and gun-rights advocates arguing the ban infringed on constitutional rights and would make law-abiding citizens more vulnerable. Supporters countered that the ordinance aligned Manassas Park with other Virginia localities that have adopted similar restrictions under state law.

Virginia law allows local governments to regulate firearms in certain public buildings by ordinance, a provision cited directly in the measure.