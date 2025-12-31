VRE board backs funding agreement for Woodbridge station platform extension

The Virginia Railway Express Operations Board unanimously approved a recommendation to advance a funding agreement for the Woodbridge Station Platform Extension Project during its Dec. 19 meeting.

The action authorizes VRE to seek approval from its governing commissions to execute a Capital Project Funding Addendum with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, thereby enabling the project to proceed to planning, environmental review, and design.

The Woodbridge project is part of VRE’s broader effort to prepare stations and infrastructure for longer trains and future rail capacity improvements. Approval of the funding addendum is required for VRE to access state-supplied matching funds under an existing master agreement with VPRA.

The motion was made by Lori Hayes, of Spotsylvania County, and seconded by Andrea O. Bailey, of Prince William County. The vote was unanimous, according to the official meeting record.

The action recommends that the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission approve and authorize execution of a Capital Project Funding Addendum with VPRA for the Woodbridge Station Platform Extension Project.

If approved by the commissions, the addendum would authorize the Acting VRE Chief Executive Officer to execute the agreement on behalf of the agency.

According to the agenda item materials, the project includes planning, environmental work, and design for extending the Woodbridge station passenger platform, along with related pedestrian enhancements. The project is intended to support eight-car trains and accommodate future rail capacity improvements, including potential additional mainline tracks.

Total funding identified for the project is up to $3.3 million. That includes $2.6 million in federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality funds provided through the Federal Transit Administration, along with $656,252 in non-federal state matching funds supplied by VPRA. Any project costs exceeding VPRA’s funding commitment would be the responsibility of the commissions.

The funding addendum is part of a Master Funding Agreement executed on Aug. 4, 2022, among NVTC, PRTC, and VPRA. That agreement governs VPRA-supplied funding for VRE capital projects and requires project-specific addenda for projects initiated after its execution.

The Woodbridge project is designated a “Future Project” under the master agreement and incorporates its terms by reference, according to the agenda materials.

Woodbridge VRE Station, located at 1040 Express Way in Woodbridge, Virginia, is a key commuter rail stop serving the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Fredericksburg Line and Amtrak’s Northeast Regional service. The station features two side platforms, free parking, bicycle facilities, and ADA-accessible access, providing a convenient transit option for daily commuters traveling to Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and beyond.

Opened in 1992 as part of the launch of VRE’s Fredericksburg service, the station features a Colonial Revival-style depot and is owned by Virginia Railway Express. It connects with regional bus services, including OmniRide and OmniLink, enhancing multimodal access for riders in Prince William County.