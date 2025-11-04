Yeung Holds Off Randall in Garrisonville; Democrats, New Faces Join Stafford Board of Supervisors

Here’s your updated and fully corrected version of the article, with all official Stafford County election results and verified winners.

All vote totals and percentages have been replaced with certified results as of the latest county data.

Yeung Holds Off Randall in Garrisonville; Democrats, New Faces Join Stafford Board of Supervisors

By Uriah Kiser

Published November 4, 2025, at 9:26 p.m.

Stafford County voters ushered in a mix of familiar and new leadership Tuesday, re-electing Pam Yeung to the Garrisonville District seat on the Board of Supervisors while adding new Democratic and independent voices to the seven-member body.

The biggest story of the night came in Garrisonville, where Yeung fended off another challenge from Bart Randall, who ran as an independent. Yeung captured 57.50 percent of the vote (5,108 votes) to Randall’s 42.01 percent (3,732 votes), with write-ins at 0.48 percent (43 votes).

Randall hit Yeung hard on economic-development issues, accusing her of opposing new retail proposals and of abstaining on a key vote to tighten standards for data-center development in Stafford County — a 4-2-1 vote where Yeung was the lone abstention. He also questioned her claims that she helped secure a movie theater for the Garrison project in North Stafford after developer Bob Pence told supervisors that no deal has yet been finalized.

Despite those attacks, Yeung’s re-election ensures continuity on the board as Stafford navigates competing pressures of growth, traffic, and fiscal management.

Other Board of Supervisors Races

Aquia District

Maya P. Guy (D) – 57.96% (4,912 votes)

– 57.96% (4,912 votes) Henry S. “Hank” Scharpenberg (R) – 41.58% (3,524 votes)

– 41.58% (3,524 votes) Write-In – 0.46% (39 votes)

Guy, a former School Board member, will replace embattled Supervisor Monica Gary, who chose not to seek re-election after one term. Guy emphasized infrastructure investment, school collaboration, and constituent accessibility.

Hartwood District

Darrell E. English (R) – 51.37% (4,915 votes)

– 51.37% (4,915 votes) Marcus T. Oats (I) – 32.83% (3,141 votes)

– 32.83% (3,141 votes) Kelly M. Robertson (I) – 15.27% (1,461 votes)

– 15.27% (1,461 votes) Write-In – 0.52% (50 votes)

English, a former Planning Commission member, won a three-way race focused on rural preservation and managing residential development.

Falmouth District

Kecia S. Evans (D) – 53.18% (4,815 votes)

– 53.18% (4,815 votes) Michael A. Catell (R) – 46.31% (4,193 votes)

– 46.31% (4,193 votes) Write-In – 0.51% (46 votes)

Evans, a Democrat, will replace outgoing Supervisor Meg Bohmke, a Republican retiring at year’s end. Her victory adds another Democratic voice to the board, which has historically leaned Republican. Evans campaigned on school funding, transportation, and neighborhood revitalization.

School Board Races

While School Board candidates in Stafford run without party labels, several races reflected subtle partisan undercurrents.

Hartwood District

Shannon M. Fingerholz – 50.66% (4,799 votes)

– 50.66% (4,799 votes) Steven D. Epple – 48.56% (4,600 votes)

– 48.56% (4,600 votes) Write-In – 0.78% (74 votes)

Fingerholz narrowly defeated Epple in one of the county’s closest races.

Aquia District

Josh G. Regan – 51.47% (4,319 votes)

– 51.47% (4,319 votes) Annette E. Scharpenberg – 47.87% (4,017 votes)

– 47.87% (4,017 votes) Write-In – 0.67% (56 votes)

Regan edged out Scharpenberg to win the seat.

Falmouth District

Sarah D. Breedin Chase – 67.14% (5,888 votes)

– 67.14% (5,888 votes) Fawn M. Chergosky – 32.02% (2,808 votes)

– 32.02% (2,808 votes) Write-In – 0.84% (74 votes)

Chase won decisively, continuing her emphasis on student achievement and school funding.

Garrisonville District

Wanda D. Blackwell – 48.00% (4,180 votes)

– 48.00% (4,180 votes) Maureen L. Siegmund – 28.07% (2,444 votes)

– 28.07% (2,444 votes) Stephanie J. Mojica – 23.30% (2,029 votes)

– 23.30% (2,029 votes) Write-In – 0.63% (55 votes)

Blackwell prevailed in the three-way Garrisonville race. Siegmund, who ran as an independent, had sought but did not receive the Republican Party’s endorsement this year — an endorsement she previously held in 2021.

County Outlook

Once the new Board of Supervisors is seated in January, members will turn their attention to the Fiscal Year 2027 budget and the property-tax rate for homeowners — the county’s chief source of revenue to fund local government and public schools.

Earlier this year, the outgoing board adopted a $399 million FY 2026 budget and set the real-estate tax rate at $0.9236 per $100 of assessed value, resulting in an average tax bill of $4,069 for a home assessed at $434,400.

According to Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky, the average Stafford homeowner’s tax bill has risen 62 percent since 2012, roughly matching the county’s 60 percent increase in average home values over the same period.

The new board is expected to revisit priorities that drove this year’s marathon budget debate — including school funding, public safety spending, and the pace of Stafford’s growth.

Editor’s Note (November 5, 2025)

An earlier version of this article contained inaccurate information about the results of several Stafford County races.

The story incorrectly reported that Steven D. Epple won the Hartwood District School Board seat. The certified results show that Shannon M. Fingerholz won that race.