Stafford County advances Berea Church Road Improvement Project into Phase 3

“The Berea Church Road Improvement Project is moving into Phase 3,” Stafford County Government announced. “Beginning today, November 3, 2025, Berea Church Road will be fully closed from Berea Knolls Drive and Brimley Drive to Fleet Road.”

County officials added, “The section of road from Truslow Road to Berea Knolls Drive and Brimley Drive that was previously closed is now reopened.”

The project, which aims to improve safety and traffic flow along Berea Church Road, is progressing in multiple phases to minimize disruption to local residents and commuters.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads. Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting. Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.