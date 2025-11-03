Regionalism Matters – Energy Forum to address Virginia’s clean energy future

“Virginia’s energy future is at a pivotal moment. As the Commonwealth advances ambitious clean energy goals, the challenge lies in achieving sustainability while protecting the reliability and affordability that keep our economy strong,” the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce announced. “The Regionalism Matters – Energy Forum: Powering Our Region Together will bring together business leaders, policymakers, and energy experts for a dynamic discussion on how to meet rising energy demands without compromising economic stability.”

The event will be held on November 12 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Stevenson Ridge, 6901 Meeting St, Spotsylvania. John Hewa, President & CEO of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, will deliver the keynote address on balancing reliability, affordability, and clean energy policy. Tickets are $45. The forum will explore how collaboration and regional leadership can ensure Virginia’s energy transition supports both innovation and economic growth.