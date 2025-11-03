Nvidia to Build Massive AI Research and Data Center Complex in Manassas by 2026

“AI Factories are critical for AI leadership and essential for driving economic development, and they must be built in harmony with the electric grid and the communities they serve,” InsideNoVa reported. “By making Project Aurora the world’s first power-flexible AI Factory, Emerald AI is establishing the benchmark architecture that enables Nvidia’s AI platform to function as a massive, flexible energy asset. This model will support communities, unlock underutilized grid capacity, and help make energy more affordable for everyone.”

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