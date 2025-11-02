Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events Releases 2026 Winter/Spring Catalog

“Our 2026 Winter/Spring Catalog is now online! Discover all the programs, activities, and events we have planned for this season,” Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events announced. “We have something for everyone, so make sure to check it out to plan for a fun winter and spring!”

The catalog highlights a variety of seasonal programs for all ages, from outdoor recreation and cultural activities to community events across Fredericksburg. Residents can browse the full catalog online to register and plan ahead for the upcoming season.