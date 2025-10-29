Fredericksburg police report thefts, drug possession, and multiple arrests

“A person reported that their luggage rack was stolen from the top of their vehicle in the 1200 block of Gateway Boulevard,” Fredericksburg Police reported. “In separate incidents, individuals in the 1000 block of Sam Perry Boulevard and the 3100 block of Plank Road reported that their credit cards were stolen.”

Among those charged were Dominique Kane Vinson, 30, of Stafford, for failure to comply with a support obligation, and Jason Duane Brown, 38, of Stafford, and Guillermo Antonio Medrano, 44, of Fairfax, both charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.