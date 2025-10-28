Business Fredericksburg Gets a Kick Out of Boot Barn Opening By Mike Salmon Published October 28, 2025 at 2:00PM Angie Ritterpusch was up by the register with her blow torch, branding boots and belts. [Photo: Mike Salmon] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Central Park #Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford