Politics Stafford GOP Rift Continues as Three-Way School Board Race Takes Shape By Uriah Kiser Published October 24, 2025 at 3:25PM | Updated October 24, 2025 at 6:30PM Blackwell, Siegmund, Mojica This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Maureen Siegmund #Stafford Board of Supervisors #Stafford County Public Schools #Stephanie Mojica #Wanda Blackwell