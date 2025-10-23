Spanberger to Visit Prince William, Manassas During Statewide ‘Virginia Votes Bus Tour’

“From October 25 until Election Day, Spanberger will make stops in all 11 of Virginia’s Congressional Districts as part of a 40-plus-stop tour,” Abigail Spanberger’s campaign announced. “Along the tour, Spanberger will also make clear to Virginians that she is the only candidate for Governor of Virginia who will always put Virginia first — and who will get to work on day one to lower costs for Virginia families, grow Virginia’s economy, and strengthen Virginia’s schools.”

Her opponent, Winsome Sears, will close her gubernatorial campaign at a rally at the Salisbury Center in Manassas.