Manassas

Winsome Sears to close gubernatorial campaign in Manassas on eve of Election Day

By Uriah Kiser
Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle‑Sears speaks during a rally outside the Prince William County Public Schools headquarters on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2025. Supporters behind her held signs reading “Parents for Winsome,” “We do not co-parent with the government,” and *“Water fountains are for everyone”—*a direct response to a controversial sign that appeared at a school board meeting in Arlington the week before.

Republican lieutenant governor and gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears will end her statewide campaign tour with a rally at the Salisbury Center in Manassas at 8 p.m. on November 3 — the night before voters head to the polls on Election Day.

Sears will make several other stops across Virginia in the final two weeks of the race, including a meet and greet in Fredericksburg on October 30 and a morning appearance in Gainesville on October 25. These events are part of a multi-city push aimed at energizing voters in the lead-up to Election Day on November 4.

Early in-person voting ends Saturday, November 1, 2025.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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