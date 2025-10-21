Winsome Sears to close gubernatorial campaign in Manassas on eve of Election Day

Republican lieutenant governor and gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears will end her statewide campaign tour with a rally at the Salisbury Center in Manassas at 8 p.m. on November 3 — the night before voters head to the polls on Election Day.

Sears will make several other stops across Virginia in the final two weeks of the race, including a meet and greet in Fredericksburg on October 30 and a morning appearance in Gainesville on October 25. These events are part of a multi-city push aimed at energizing voters in the lead-up to Election Day on November 4.

Early in-person voting ends Saturday, November 1, 2025.

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