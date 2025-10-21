Winsome Sears to close gubernatorial campaign in Manassas on eve of Election Day

Sears will make several other stops across Virginia in the final two weeks of the race, including a meet and greet in Fredericksburg on October 30 and a morning appearance in Gainesville on October 25. These events are part of a multi-city push aimed at energizing voters in the lead-up to Election Day on November 4.
Early in-person voting ends Saturday, November 1, 2025.
Get exclusive access today to the stories everyone will be talking about tomorrow. Form a deeper connection to your community: Become a member today.
I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!