Manassas Repairs Water Main Break Affecting Jennie Dean Elementary

“The Electric and Street Departments worked together to install a new traffic pole, damaged by an accident this morning, and get traffic lights up and running at Liberia Avenue and Quarry Road,” the City of Manassas posted. “The Water and Sewer Department finished repairing a water main break that affected Jennie Dean Elementary School.”

Earlier in the day, Manassas City Public Schools announced that water to Jennie Dean Elementary would be turned off at 11 a.m. due to the break. City crews have since completed repairs, restoring water service and resolving the issue that temporarily disrupted school operations.