Fredericksburg to Host Veterans Day Procession and Commemoration on November 11

“Join us for the Veterans Day Procession on November 11 to remember and honor all those who served our country,” the City of Fredericksburg announced. “All are welcome to view the procession along Washington Avenue and join the Veterans Day Commemoration at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial on George Street.”
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