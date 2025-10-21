VRE opens new 740-space parking garage at Manassas Park station

Commuters in Manassas Park now have more parking options, thanks to a new 740-space garage at the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) station. Officials gathered Tuesday, October 21, to celebrate the grand opening of the garage, which supports both VRE riders and the city’s growing Park Central downtown.

Of the total spaces, 540 are designated for VRE commuters and visitors to Park Central — a recently revitalized mixed-use development that includes a new City Hall and library. The $35.2 million project was funded by multiple regional partners and responds to increasing demand identified in a 2017 VRE study.

The garage is expected to ease weekday congestion and improve access to public transit for area residents and workers. It also plays a key role in supporting economic activity in Park Central, helping draw more visitors to the city’s commercial and civic spaces.

Officials attending the ribbon-cutting included VRE Acting CEO Dallas Richards, Virginia State Senator Danica Roem (D-30), Delegate Michelle Maldonado (D-20), Manassas Park Mayor Alanna Mensing, and other regional transportation leaders.

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