Manassas Park to Host Domestic Violence Awareness Forum on October 23

“There will be a forum for Domestic Violence Awareness this Thursday, October 23rd, at Manassas Park Community Center Banquet Hall from 6:00pm – 8:00pm,” City of Manassas Park (Facebook) posted. “If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources in our community that can help you find safety and support.”

Additional event details are available on the City of Manassas Park website. The forum aims to raise awareness and connect residents with local support services and advocacy organizations.