Fraudulent Credit Card and Multiple Thefts in Stafford

In

Stafford County, a resident on Baldwin Drive reported fraud after discovering that an unknown individual had opened a credit card in their name. Deputy R. A. Kehoe addressed the incident.

Ulta Beauty at Stafford Market Place also experienced a series of thefts on October 13th. Deputy C. D. Sullivan responded to the report detailing three separate larcenies committed by different suspects, each stealing various items from the store.

Another theft was reported in the 4000 Block of Richmond Highway, where a generator was stolen from a construction site. Deputy J. A. Kotvas responded to the scene.

Here’s the full press release:

FRAUD

Baldwin Drive, 10/15 7:50 p.m. Deputy R. A. Kehoe responded to a fraud complaint. The victim advised that an unknown person fraudulently opened a credit card in their name. LARCENY

Ulta Beauty, 1150 Stafford Market Place #101, 10/15 2:07 p.m. Deputy C. D. Sullivan responded to the business for a report of multiple larcenies. The business reported that there were three separate larcenies committed on October 13th, all by different individuals. During each larceny, the suspects stole different merchandise from the store. 4000 Block Richmond Highway, 10/15 8:06 a.m. Deputy J. A. Kotvas responded to a larceny call. The victim reported that someone had stolen a generator from a construction site in this area. This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. For ongoing updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

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