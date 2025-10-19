Today is the only Sunday early voting satellite locations are open in Prince William County

Prince William County Office of Elections – Today (Sunday, Oct. 19), all early voting satellite locations are open for voting.

Saturdays (Oct. 25 & Nov. 1 only): 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Sundays (Oct. 19 only): 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Weekdays: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM (Extended until 7:00 PM on Wednesdays)

Office of Elections

9250 Lee Ave, Suite 1

Manassas, VA 20110

Available at all early voting sites during regular voting hours.

Early voting is open 45 days before every election.

Any registered voter may vote at any early voting location in the county.

Early voting is open on weekdays and the two Saturdays before Election Day.

The last day to vote early is Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Valid photo ID is required to vote in person.