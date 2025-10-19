Prince William

Today is the only Sunday early voting satellite locations are open in Prince William County

By Potomac Local News
[Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash]

Prince William County Office of Elections – Today (Sunday, Oct. 19), all early voting satellite locations are open for voting.

Hours

  • Weekdays: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM
    (Extended until 7:00 PM on Wednesdays)

  • Sundays (Oct. 19 only): 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

  • Saturdays (Oct. 25 & Nov. 1 only): 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Locations

Main Office (Opens Friday, Sept. 19)

Office of Elections
9250 Lee Ave, Suite 1
Manassas, VA 20110

All Early Voting Locations (Open Oct. 19 – Nov. 1)

  • A.J. Ferlazzo Building
    15941 Donald Curtis Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191

  • Brentsville Courthouse
    12229 Bristow Rd, Bristow, VA 20136

  • DMV Woodbridge
    2731 Caton Hill Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22191

  • Dumfries Community Center
    17757 Main St, Dumfries, VA 22026

  • Haymarket Gainesville Library
    14870 Lightner Rd, Haymarket, VA 20169

Drop Boxes

  • Available at all early voting sites during regular voting hours.

General Information

  • Early voting is open 45 days before every election.

  • Any registered voter may vote at any early voting location in the county.

  • Early voting is open on weekdays and the two Saturdays before Election Day.

  • The last day to vote early is Saturday, November 1, 2025.

  • Valid photo ID is required to vote in person.

  • Curbside voting is available for seniors and voters with disabilities at all locations in marked parking spaces.
    (Drive-thru voting is not available.)

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