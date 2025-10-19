Today is the only Sunday early voting satellite locations are open in Prince William County

Prince William County Office of Elections – Today (Sunday, Oct. 19), all early voting satellite locations are open for voting.
Hours
-
Weekdays: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM
(Extended until 7:00 PM on Wednesdays)
-
Sundays (Oct. 19 only): 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
-
Saturdays (Oct. 25 & Nov. 1 only): 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Locations
Main Office (Opens Friday, Sept. 19)
Office of Elections
9250 Lee Ave, Suite 1
Manassas, VA 20110
All Early Voting Locations (Open Oct. 19 – Nov. 1)
-
A.J. Ferlazzo Building
15941 Donald Curtis Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191
-
Brentsville Courthouse
12229 Bristow Rd, Bristow, VA 20136
-
DMV Woodbridge
2731 Caton Hill Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22191
-
Dumfries Community Center
17757 Main St, Dumfries, VA 22026
-
Haymarket Gainesville Library
14870 Lightner Rd, Haymarket, VA 20169
Drop Boxes
-
Available at all early voting sites during regular voting hours.
General Information
-
Early voting is open 45 days before every election.
-
Any registered voter may vote at any early voting location in the county.
-
Early voting is open on weekdays and the two Saturdays before Election Day.
-
The last day to vote early is Saturday, November 1, 2025.
-
Valid photo ID is required to vote in person.
-
Curbside voting is available for seniors and voters with disabilities at all locations in marked parking spaces.
(Drive-thru voting is not available.)