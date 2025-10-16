Fredericksburg Still on the Clock: $90 Fredericksburg Dinner Counts Down Without Jay Jones By Uriah Kiser Published October 16, 2025 at 9:05AM | Updated October 16, 2025 at 1:58PM 911 Charles Street (Image: Google Maps) This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Election 2025 #fundraiser #Jay Jones #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford Democrats