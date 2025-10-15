Haymarket man killed in early morning crash with semi-truck on James Madison Highway

A 55-year-old Haymarket man died early Tuesday after his SUV collided with a semi-truck on James Madison Highway near Logmill Road.

The crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. on October 15, when the driver of a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck was making a left turn from a private driveway onto the highway. According to Prince William County police, the truck driver attempted to warn oncoming traffic by sounding the horn and flashing headlights, but the northbound Mazda CX5 did not slow or stop and struck the trailer portion of the truck.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as Jose Ramirez, died at the scene. The 53-year-old truck driver from Sterling was not injured.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

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