Former delegate Hala Ayala tapped to lead national NOW PAC

Hala Ayala, a former Virginia delegate from Prince William County, has been named the new National Political Action Committee (PAC) Director for the National Organization for Women (NOW), the group announced Monday.

Ayala, who represented House District 51 from 2018 to 2022, said the new role will focus on building political power, boosting fundraising, and electing more women nationwide. “We’re not here to play small,” Ayala said in a statement. “We’re here to build power, raise the resources, and elect leaders who reflect the people.”

During her time in the General Assembly, Ayala helped pass Medicaid expansion and gun safety reforms and played a key role in Virginia’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. She previously served as president of the Prince William County NOW chapter and vice president of Virginia NOW.

NOW President Kim Villanueva praised Ayala as a leader with “purpose, heart, and the kind of fire that movements are built on,” highlighting her grassroots background and strategic political experience.

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