Prince William Hashimi Family to Lead 2025 Dumfries Holiday Parade; Officer Honored for Breaking Barriers By Uriah Kiser Published October 13, 2025 at 1:00PM | Updated October 13, 2025 at 2:54PM Dumfries is Virginia's oldest continually chartered town. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Dumfries #Dumfries Christmas Parade #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Town Council