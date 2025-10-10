Manassas Park seeks most spirited Halloween homes in annual lights contest

Registration is now open for the 4th Annual Halloween Houses O’ Lights contest, a community tradition that invites residents to showcase their creativity with festive Halloween decorations.

Organizers are calling on residents of all housing types—single-family homes, townhouses, condos, and apartments—to light up their yards, balconies, porches, and windows in celebration of the spooky season. Registration is free and open until 11:59 p.m. on October 15, 2025.

Volunteers, including members of BSA Troop 1372 in past years, will visit each registered home to help judge the displays. The winning home will be honored at Manassas Park’s Trunk O’ Treat event on October 25 at Costello Park. The contest is known for community favorites like the Haunted Trail on Cabbel Drive, which has taken the Judge’s Best title two years running.

The event is part of a broader effort to bring neighbors together and foster community pride through seasonal decorations. Organizers also teased the return of the Winter Lights Extravaganza, with registration for that event opening soon.

More information and registration for the Halloween Houses O’ Lights contest is available at this link. Questions can be emailed to [email protected]

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